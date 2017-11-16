Two Countries first look: Telugu actor Sunil takes internet by storm, Check out the poster

(Source: Actor Sunil Official Twitter Handle)

Tollywood actor Sunil, who has carved a niche in comedy for himself in the industry, on Thursday, released the poster of his upcoming flick ‘Two Countries’. The first look of the much-awaited movie went viral soon after actor Sunil posted it on his Twitter account. The poster has been trending on Twitter and the actor’s fans are showering their best wishes on the movie. The poster shows the lead pair, Sunil and Sanjjanaa, walking around casually with a shopping bag. The Sunil starrer movie is a re-make of the hit Malayalam film ‘Two Countries,’ which had actor Dileep in the lead. The Sunil starrer Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit has been directed by N Shankar. Gopi Sunder, who scored music for the original version, will also work on the re-make too.

Speaking to the media about the project recently, he expressed happiness about working in the comedy film. He said, “The movie has got everything like a ready-made shirt. I am happy to be part of this project and confident that it will go on to become a success at the box office. ‘Poolarangadu,’ one of my earlier films, was also a Malayalam remake and it went on to be a hit.” He also informed the media that about 70 per cent of the film will be shot in the USA and the rest, in Hyderabad. Fan-favourite actor Sunil Varma has won two Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards while his leading lady in the movie, Sanjjanaa, has won accolades for her performance in the negative role in the movie, ‘Mathe Banni Preethsona.’

Coming to the original 2015 Malayalam hit, the movie revolves around the lead character Ullas (played by actor Dileep), who will do anything to make money and never hesitates to cheat people. However, his life takes a turn when he decides to marry an Indian woman who is settled in Canada. Watching actor Sunil bringing the comic character of Ullas alive on screen with his perfect comedy timings, will surely be a delight for the viewers.