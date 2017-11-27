Two booked for stalking woman in Delhi, no arrests made

The woman was in shock and told her parents about her ordeal. (Representative image)

A case of stalking and criminal intimidation was registered after a 22-year-old woman resident of Delhi filed a complaint against two unidentified miscreants riding a motorcycle, police said on Sunday.

The woman was on way to her home in west Delhi’s Chawala from office in Gurugram around 5 p.m. on November 18, when the miscreants riding a red Royal Enfield motorcycle allegedly passed lewd remarks and followed her car in Chawala area on the Badusarai-Kanganhedi road.

“She initially ignored them but they continued to stalk her and gesture at her for about two km,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said.

The woman was in shock and told her parents about her ordeal. following which a police complaint was lodged.

The officer said police teams were set up to apprehend the culprits.

Details of motorcycles similar to the one involved in the case are being verified in villages neighbouring Delhi and Gurugram and a few suspects rounded up.