Two bogies of goods train derail near Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh

In yet another incident of derailment, two bogies of a goods train went off the track near Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh today. The bogies were derailed on Delhi-Agra route, according to ANI. The incident has also reportedly affected the movement of other trains passing through the same route. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on 27 September, a fertiliser-laden goods train had derailed at Nirgundi station near Cuttack, East Coast Railways (ECoR) said. Around 16 wagons of the train were derailed but there was no casualty, it said. The goods train was on way to Haibargaon in Assam from Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam. Following the derailment, Railways cancelled and diverted several trains in the ECoR zone, according to PTI.

Another incident of goods train derailment took place on 19 September, when the engine of a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

The incident had happened around 7 a.m. when the train was somewhere between the Sitapur city and cantonment stations. “It was the middle engine of the goods train which derailed… Two engines were being used for the train,” the senior railway official told IANS.

Several derailments have been taking place in Uttar Pradesh which had led to the loss of many lives. In the Utkal Express derailment, 23 people were killed when fourteen coaches of a high- speed train on Saturday jumped the rails. The accident occurred around 5.45pm near Khatauli town in this district. Khatauli is around 40km from Muzaffarnagar.