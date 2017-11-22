Two Art of Living men held in Meghalaya

Two members of the Art of Living foundation were arrested on charges of conspiracy and having links with a banned insurgent group in Meghalaya’s west Jaintia Hills district, police said today. The two, one of whom hailed from Noida, were arrested yesterday from near the Bangladesh border at Dawki, they said. “Two persons from the Art of Living organisation were arrested while they were trying to cross over to Bangladesh with an intention to meet leaders of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC),” West Jaintia Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI. They had valid visas to travel to Bangladesh but they do not have the mandate to hold meeting with the HNLC leaders, Syiem said, adding that the duo were charged under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Acting on inputs that the two were invited by the HNLC leaders in Bangladesh, the police arrested them, he said. After initial denial, they admitted to have had some dialogues with them online, the SP said.