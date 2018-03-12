Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport

The CISF located Cobandag and detained him in the check-in area, who had made entry into the terminal building on a fake ticket. (ANI)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday nabbed two persons with fake documents in connection with human trafficking from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, The CISF arrested Sayed Murtaza Ahmadzoy, an Afghan national from Terminal-3 area with a fake Turkish passport in the name of Karadeniz Fatih.

A boarding pass for Toronto with pre-affixed immigration stamp and fake stamp of security were also recovered from his procession.

On query, the accused disclosed to his accomplice, a suspected human trafficker, named as Ergun Cobandag.

Cobandag was also a Turkish national and arrived from Astana on March 8.

The CISF located Cobandag and detained him in the check-in area, who had made entry into the terminal building on a fake ticket.

Later, both the passengers with seizure memo were handed over to Immigration Officials for further action. (ANI)