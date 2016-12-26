Two arrested by Karnataka police, Rs 11.30 lakhs recovered

With the arrest of two people by Karnataka police in Davangere, yet another incident of illegal money being unearthed has came to light – the police recovered Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 11.30 lakhs. (PTI)

With the arrest of two people by Karnataka police in Davangere, yet another incident of illegal money being unearthed has came to light – the police recovered Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 11.30 lakhs. Matter has been referred to Income Tax department. Dozens of cases have been reported daily since demonetisation decision was taken, where police and Income Tax department are nabbing people in the cases of hoarding and for dealing in black money. The raids are conducted all over the nation and amounts in crores are being recovered from people ranging from lawyers to cab drivers. I-T officials and police are closely monitoring the activities of people and suspected entities during post demonetisation period in a bid to keep track of suspicious activities in the banking space.

Unaccounted money, valued at lakhs and crores are being seized by IT Department during various raids conducted across the country. The Department during a raid on Karuna Medical College recently, seized up to Rs.70 lakh. According to department sources, the money was seized from the office of the charitable trust that runs the medical college, though the trust is yet to reveal the source of the money. This was followed by unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.4 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 was seized from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

On his 27th edition of Man Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the general public for bearing with the inconvenience and he said this will be the ‘secret’ behind catching up with black money hoarders as the seizing crores of unaccounted cash proves. He says this stems from the common people writing to him and helping the government in the fight against black money and corruption.