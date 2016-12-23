Twitter rumours say Ramdev suffered heart attack! Yoga guru fumes, claims hasn’t even had fever in decades

Ramdev, in a tweet, said, “Saw irresponsible statements on social media that I suffered heart attack.I never even had fever in decades.I ‘ll live long by virtue of Yog.” (AP)

Asserting his well being, Ramdev, in a tweet, said, “Saw irresponsible statements on social media that I suffered heart attack.I never even had fever in decades.I ‘ll live long by virtue of Yog.”

Earlier in the month, the yoga guru exhibited his fitness at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2016 event, when celebrated Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh challenged Ramdev to dance with him. With push-ups, yoga and many other crazy steps Ramdev displayed a performance that even one of the most fittest Bollywood star couldn’t coup up with. Outdone by the Yoga guru’s few minutes performance Ranveer Singh had to bow down and hug the knees of Ramdev, in defeat. More surprisingly, Ramdev lifted the 5 feet 8 inch actor, in his shoulder and twirled like a WWE wrestler.

Days back, with charges of ‘misbranding and putting up misleading advertisements’, five production units of Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda were slapped with a fine of Rs 11 lakh by a local court in Haridwar. The company was found guilty of misbranding, as product shown in one of its advertisement were shown to have been produced by the company whereas they were produced somewhere else.