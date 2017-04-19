Twitter hails photographer for dropping camera, picking up injured child after bomb blast in Syria

In some recent images from Syria that went viral a photographer and activist Abd Alkabder Habak was working on a project in the same area when a huge blast happened( Representational Image)

What you are about to read now, may well restore your faith in humanity. Time and again, we are reminded about the Syrian crisis through bloodcurdling images doing the rounds on the internet, TV and more. But then there are people who make all the difference with their deeds of courage while helping others at the risk of their own lives. This is one such case.

In some recent images from Syria that went viral a photographer and activist Abd Alkabder Habak was working on a project in the same area when a huge blast happened. According to the reports by Indiatimes.com, there was a food truck from which Syrian children were buying chips and suddenly the vehicle detonated, that killed over 60 children. Habak, who was dazed by the noise, did not fear for his life and rushed right in to try and rescue the children.

Describing the incident, Habak says,”The scene was horrible — especially seeing children wailing and dying in front of you,” CNN reported him as saying. He added, “So, I decided along with my colleagues that we’d put our cameras aside and start rescuing injured people.”

He was left horror-stricken at the carnage that he saw. The first child he encountered was already dead. He moved to another one who was barely alive, picked him up and ran with him to an arriving ambulance – the sight of the man and the injured boy was captured by another photographer in the area and it made for an iconic image. Remembering the incident he said,”The child was firmly holding my hand and looking at me.However, Habak is still unsure about whether the boy will live as the injuries were severe.

What I and my colleagues have done today is what inspires our humanity to those who were partners in killing the children of #Khan_sheikhan