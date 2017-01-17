Twitter account of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hacked

The minister has nearly 32,000 followers on Twitter. (PTI)

The Twitter account of Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal has been hacked today. As per reports, the unidentified hackers had also put some undesirable contents in the social network site.

“Someone has hacked into my Twitter account & posted undesirable content. Complaint has been lodged,” Meghwal, later, said in a tweet through his different Twitter account .

The minister has nearly 32,000 followers on Twitter. He had joined the social network site in March 2011.

(With inputs from PTI)