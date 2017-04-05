Twiterrati rage over Rahul Gandhi’s Ram Navami post; from ‘vote bank’ politics to Narendra Modi link, Congress VP fields flak on social network

Rahul Gandhi had extended his “best wishes” on the day that marks the birthday of Lord Ram on his official Twitter account. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may not have ever imagined in his worst nightmares that wishing Ram Navami to the nation would lead to so much attention. The Congress Vice President had extended his “best wishes” on the day that marks the birthday of Lord Ram on his official Twitter account. However, as soon as he posted the greetings, Twitterati were up in arms over his ‘double-standards’ and asked Rahul if he had forgotten his party’s argument in the Supreme Court that raised objections on the very existence of Ram. Many suggested sarcastically that he delete the tweet if he did not want to offend his “vote bank”. He was also asked whether he posted the Navami wishes to attract Hindu votes in next Lok Sabha election falling in 2019. Many also mentioned his statement in which he had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had said in Ram-Leela there will be Modi there in place of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated every year with religious fervour by the Hindu community all across the globe. While the world was celebrating the day, it certainly brought bitter experience for Rahul Gandhi.

आप सभी को रामनवमी के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनायें। Best wishes to everyone on #RamNavami — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 4, 2017

Let’s take a look at some of these tweets on the post of Rahul Gandhi:

@OfficeOfRG And your government told Supreme Court ram is fictional character. Remember? Double standards — आर्या राज्याध्यक्ष (@whsitleblower) April 4, 2017

@OfficeOfRG Aapko aaj ramnavmi hai yeh pata hai…Achraj ki baat hai sir — Mayur M Manapure (@MMManapure) April 4, 2017

@OfficeOfRG आप कब से शुभ कामनाएं देने लग गए राहुल जी अभी तो आस पास में कोई चुनाव भी नही है — Ravi Agrwal (@AgrwalRavi) April 4, 2017

Meanwhile, some followers also wished him back on the occasion.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister narendra modi had also wished on the occasion. In a series of tweets, the President extened “Warm greetings & best wishes” to all his fellow countrymen in India and abroad. He further wished the celebrations of this joyous festival bring people together and lead to a unity of hearts and minds. Prime Minister narendra Modi also wished people on Twitter along with posting a video of him performing Puja of Ram Navami.