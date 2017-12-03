Tweet from state BJP’s official handle’s criticises Maharashtra government; BJP seeks probe

The tweet, which criticised the state government’s policy towards job creation, was deleted but not before its screenshots went viral on social media. (PTI)

A tweet criticising the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was posted today by the official Twitter handle of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, with the party claiming that the account was hacked. The tweet, which criticised the state government’s policy towards job creation, was deleted but not before its screenshots went viral on social media. Written in poor English, the tweet had said, “More than 2 lackhs Employee required in state and @Dev_Fadnavis Government taken cut off 30% employees. #MakeInMaharashtra or #FoolInMahasrashtra.” The tweet had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. “We feel the state BJP unit’s Twitter handle was hacked to post this message. We have asked the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter,” state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told PTI.

