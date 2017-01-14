“Tweet esa karo jo shobhaa-de,” Twitteratis slam author for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting

The author, tagging Sushma, wrote “Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting.” (PTI)

After getting trolled for targeting Rio Olympics athletes, author Shobhaa De is receiving social media rant again for asking Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting. The author, tagging Sushma, wrote “Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting.” Well, this clearly didn’t go well with Sushma’s ardent followers, who admire her gestures and frequent responses to queries made on social media. Sushma is quite active on Twitter and have won plaudits for her responses to people to people in distress.

Sushma’s long list of assistance include a husband and wife who were on honeymoon, making a son meet his mother, assisting an Indian origin girl who was stranded in Pakistan, helping a Pakistani girl safely reach her country, etc. Well, no doubt that Sushma’s courteous gestures are admired by many, however, some doubt that how minister with such a heavy profile, manages time to respond to people.

Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 13, 2017

A user, slamming Shobha, wrote: “haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you. She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her.” Another user wrote: “sometimes i wonder if you really are an idiot or you just tweet dumb stuff to stay in news. This has been bothering me for ages.”

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 – Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)http://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa resolution for 2017. No more botox. Too much of the neurotoxin is now affecting your brain. — Siddharth Marda (@Siddharth_marda) January 13, 2017

@Siddharth_marda @croci_ignis @DeShobhaa Resolutions for 2017 – Shobha didi- Get busy in life, get a job for yourself,

Stop drinking, stay in senses.

Start meditating. — Avinash Singh (@avi29nash) January 13, 2017

Last year, Shobhaa De was trolled for criticising Indian athletes participating in the Olympics by calling them a waste of money. De went on social networking site Twitter to express her disappointment at how Indian athletes did nothing but take selfies at Rio. She said that the Indian athletes went to Rio to takeon selfies and will come back empty handed.

Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 8, 2016

Shobhaa De is Mentally Deranged (No Doctors Required

Past Tweets are Enough) — Raman (@being_delhite) August 9, 2016

I’m all about women supporting women, but we’re renouncing Shobhaa De as one of ours. — π (@pi_alize) August 9, 2016

Goal of Shobhaa De: Makeup Lagao. Ameer uncle phasao. Shaadi manao. Pher Twitter te kachra phailao. http://t.co/g78rSefPSN — Sonam (@AsYouNotWish) August 8, 2016

@DeShobhaa Goal of Shobhaa De: Online aao. Tweet something senseless. Gaali khaao, wapas jao.What a waste of oxygen and space. — kapilthakur (@kapilthakur_10) August 9, 2016

She called it a shame that so much money is being spent on them. That time too, Twitter along with a number of celebrities, had slammed Shobha brutally.