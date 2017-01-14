  3. “Tweet esa karo jo shobhaa-de,” Twitteratis slam author for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting

“Tweet esa karo jo shobhaa-de,” Twitteratis slam author for asking Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting

The author, tagging Sushma, wrote “Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting.”

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2017 4:54 PM
After getting trolled for targeting Rio Olympics athletes, author Shobhaa De is receiving social media rant again for asking Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting. The author, tagging Sushma, wrote “Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting.” Well, this clearly didn’t go well with Sushma’s ardent followers, who admire her gestures and frequent responses to queries made on social media.  Sushma is quite active on Twitter and have won plaudits for her responses to people to people in distress.

Sushma’s long list of assistance include a husband and wife who were on honeymoon, making a son meet his mother, assisting an Indian origin girl who was stranded in Pakistan, helping a Pakistani girl safely reach her country, etc. Well, no doubt that Sushma’s courteous gestures are admired by many, however, some doubt that how minister with such a heavy profile, manages time to respond to people.

A user, slamming Shobha, wrote: “haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you. She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her.” Another user wrote: “sometimes i wonder if you really are an idiot or you just tweet dumb stuff to stay in news. This has been bothering me for ages.”

Last year, Shobhaa De was trolled for criticising Indian athletes participating in the Olympics by calling them a waste of money. De went on social networking site Twitter to express her disappointment at how Indian athletes did nothing but take selfies at Rio. She said that the Indian athletes went to Rio to takeon selfies and will come back empty handed.

She called it a shame that so much money is being spent on them. That time too, Twitter along with a number of celebrities, had slammed Shobha brutally.

