TVF molestation case: CEO Arunabh Kumar gets interim protection from arrest till tomorrow

TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar has been given interim protection from arrest till tomorrow by a sessions court in Mumbai, days after two ex-employees filed sexual harassments cases against him.

On March 30, the Mumbai Police had booked a case against ‘The Viral Fever’s’ founder for allegedly causing sexual harassment to unknown women. A case was registered against him under sections 354 A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by indecent words, gesture or acts) of Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer had said.

Earlier this month, a former employee had posted a blog alleging sexual harassment by him when she was working in the compnay between 2014 and 2016. Her blog had gone viral in the social media.

She had posted under the the pseudonym ‘Indian Fowler’. In the article she wrote, “Right from Pitchers to Tripling, I was molested. Be it in parties where Arunabh would try to lift me or would try and fall on me pretending he is drunk.”

She further added, saying“ He walks out of the meeting with some excuse and calls me for some notes. I walk up. He says it’s time we do a quicky. I am stunned. And I told him I will go to the police. He said “Police to meri pocket me hai”. I walked out deciding never to come back. Then get a call from Legal saying that I am in a breach of contract. Even my Mom tells me not to fight them. Why? Because a 24 year old girl cant fight an IIT guy with so much of money. He calls up my father and tells him that i am making up stories. Whatever that means”.

The company had denied all allegations, saying it would “leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.”

(With inputs from PTI)