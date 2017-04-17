TVF molestation case: CEO Arunabh Kumar gets anticipatory bail

CEO of TVF Arunabh Kumar was today granted anticipatory bail by Dindoshi Sessions Court. (ANI image)

CEO of TVF Arunabh Kumar was today granted anticipatory bail by Dindoshi Sessions Court, according to ANI report. Earlier, cases of sexual harassment were registered against the founder of web entertainment firm TVF. Kumar, an IIT graduate, founded TVF in 2011. A few days ago, based on a complaint filed by a former employee of the The Viral Fever (TVF), a case of sexual harassment was registered against Kumar at the suburban Versova police station this evening, a senior police official said. Prior to that, the MIDC Police in Andheri had filed a case of sexual harassment against Kumar based on another complaint. Last month, an anonymous blog post by a woman, alleging sexual harassment by Kumar when she was working at TVF between 2014 and 2016, went viral on the social media. It was followed by similar allegations by some other women.

Notably, TVF had denied all the allegations and had said it would “leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.”

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had also filed a complaint against Arunabh Kumar. Siddiqui had said he has filed a third-party FIR against Kumar.

It all started when a female ‘staffer’ under the pseudonym Indian Fowler posted a blog at medium.com, accusing Kumar of sexual advances at the workplace, and his several attempts to exploit her.

In the response section, another female employee shared her ordeal at TVF, saying that she “had to face a similar experience while working there. I felt exploited and cheated and I left my job under very bad circumstances”.

When no one came forward to file a legal complaint against Kumar, Siddiqui had decided to come forward and initiate the process. “In these kinds of cases not a lot of women want to come forward and take any kind of action because they are so scared and worried about their name and reputation… So I also came forward,” he said, adding that he also filed an FIR against Kamaal R. Khan “when he was troubling all the heroines on Twitter”.

Explaining the legal system, Siddiqui had said: “The law is very clear that except of certain offences, any third party can file an FIR.” For now, he is waiting for his complaint to translate into FIR, and want the investigation to start soon. “If that doesn’t happen, I will take it to the next level and drag the police officers too,” Siddiqui had said.

