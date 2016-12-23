Tussle between CBSE and Delhi government over board exams for Class X

From 2018 board examinations for Class X will become compulsory for all CBSE students. (PTI Image)

From 2018 board examinations for Class X will become compulsory for all CBSE students. But there was a heated debate over the year from which Class X Board examinations should be made compulsory again, according to The Indian Express report. While representatives of the Delhi government’s education department wanted students to have more time to get used to the change, and suggested that the decision should not be implemented before 2019, CBSE officers insisted on 2018. After a heated debate, CBSE prevailed over Delhi government officials. Currently, it is optional for CBSE students to choose either the Board exam or a school-based examination. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has in the past favoured making Board exam compulsory for CBSE students as is the practice in all state boards.

According to, PTI report, while there is a view that for the Class X Board exams, 80 percent weightage will be given to the marks scored in examinations while 20 percent weightage will be given to school-based evaluation. In another key decision, the CBSE has decided to recommend to the HRD ministry that the three language formula, under which Hindi, English and modern Indian language are taught, should be extended to class IX and X as well from the current VI to VIII, a source said.

Oficials added that the Board also favoured sending a recommendation to the Centre that those languages which are listed in schedule VIII of the Constitution should be taught under the ‘Three language formula’ while languages which are “purely foreign” should be taught as a “fourth language as an elective subject.” In the past the HRD ministry run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) used to offer German as a third language, but the practice was later discontinued. The final call on these decisions will be taken by the government, a senior official said.