Tushar Gandhi slams Maharashtra Govt for mentioning Mahatma Gandhi’s name in circular

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has attacked the Maharastra government for not mentioning the name of the Father of the Nation in its circular regarding a two-minutes silence to be observed on his death anniversary tomorrow.(PTI)

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has attacked the Maharastra government for not mentioning the name of the Father of the Nation in its circular regarding a two-minutes silence to be observed on his death anniversary tomorrow.

Tushar, in a couple of tweets, expressed his annoyance over the matter, asking that “why the ideology that murdered Bapu will commemorate it?”

Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, Maharashtra Government, Gandhi Punyatithee, Father of the nation, f Arun Manilal Gandhi, Dandi March

You may also like to watch:



“Maha Govt circular regarding 2 min silence tomorrow does not mention Gandhi Punyatithee. I’to pay homage to martyrs of freedom movement,” he tweeted.

He embedded his previous tweet while saying why would the ideology that murdered Bapu commemorate the occasion, without naming any party.

“Oh but why would the ideology that murdered Bapu commemorate his murder?,” he tweeted.

Tushar is the son of Arun Manilal Gandhi, the grandson of Manilal Gandhi and the great grandson of the Mahatma. He had led the 75th anniversary re-enactment of the Dandi March in March 2005.