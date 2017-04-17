Turn your mobile phones into banks, download BHIM app: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked fellow citizens to download the BHIM app. (Twitter)

Addressing a public meeting in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to turn their mobile phones into banks and download the BHIM app. Earlier, during the launch of the BHIM-Aadhar platform for merchants, the Prime Minister had said that a day would come very soon when people’s mobile phones would become their ATMs. He had then said that a day was not far when premises-less banking would become a reality and our mobile phones would play the most crucial role in it. Earlier in December, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the BHIM app in December, he had urged the citizens of the country to download the BHIM app on a smartphone or a feature phone. He had informed that there was no need to any sort of internet connection for the app and the users would be able to withdraw money using their fingerprints.

It must be noted that the BHIM app is different from most other mobile wallets available to us. Unlike other mobile wallets, where you can only store a limited amount of money and send it to users of the same wallet only, the BHIM app is UP based and can be directly linked to your bank account. If this concerned account of yours is UPI activated, the user can just ask for the payee’s virtual payment address and make the payment. And to help the matter, the BHIM app is supported by a long list of banks, such as the Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Central Bank of India, DCB Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, and Vijaya Bank, among others.

The BHIM app allows the user to choose a preferred bank after the verification of your mobile number. We recommend that you use the same mobile number that has been linked to your bank account since you will receive SMS from the app. It must also be noted that the BHIM app allows the use to transfer the money through IFSC and MMID as well for the non-UPI banks, which means that the government has gone with one app which will enable all sorts of digital payments.