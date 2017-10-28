Tunisia Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui to co-chair joint commission meeting during India visit

Jhinaoui is visiting India from October 28-31 for co- chairing the 12th India-Tunisia Joint Commission Meeting along with his Indian counterpart, it said. (Reuters)

Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui will co-chair with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj the joint commission meeting between the two countries during his visit here, the external affairs ministry said today. Jhinaoui is visiting India from October 28-31 for co- chairing the 12th India-Tunisia Joint Commission Meeting along with his Indian counterpart, it said. During his visit, the Tunisian minister will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swaraj will hold discussions with Jhinaoui on a wide- range of issues of shared common interest. The joint commission meeting will enable both countries to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres and enhance people- to-people exchanges. Both countries will also be signing agreements and MoUs, the ministry said in a statement.

He will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation representing diverse areas of business, trade and investments, the statement said. Besides official meetings, Jhinaoui will also address business sessions to be organised by the apex chambers of commerce and industry and deliver a keynote address on ‘New Tunisia and emerging democracy in an age of challenges and global threats’ to be organised by the Indian Council for World Affairs.

India has traditionally had close and friendly bilateral relations with Tunisia. The economic cooperation between the two nations is deepening with Indian investments in the country’s various sectors, including fertilisers, automobile, pharma, textiles etc, the statement said.