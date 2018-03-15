TTV Dinakaran Madurai rally LIVE Updates: Sasikala’s nephew to launch political party, unveil party flag in bid to claim Jayalalithaa legacy

TTV Dinakaran Madurai rally LIVE Updates: He is holding a rally in Melur where grand arrangements have been made. The move comes months after Dinakaran won the key RK Nagar Assembly by-poll last December.

TTV Dinakaran Madurai rally LIVE Updates: T T V Dinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew and close confidante, is set for a big power push today. The leader is scheduled to launch his own political party and unveil the name of the party and the party flag today in Madurai. He is holding a rally in Melur where grand arrangements have been made. The move comes months after Dinakaran won the key RK Nagar Assembly by-poll last December.

The iconic seat was earlier held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Dinakaran had then fought as an independent candidate on the pressure cooker symbol. A few days ago, Dinakaran said that following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi High Court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag would be held on March 15.

Dinakaran’s move assumes significance in the political dynamics of the southern state. After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu has witnessed one political crisis after the other. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam have joined hands after bitter fighting, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have already presented their case as credible political alternatives in the state.

Track latest updates of TTV Dinakaran rally in Madurai

10:00 AM: A massive show of strength by T T V Dinakaran. Sea of crowd have gathered at the rally ground in Melur in Madurai.

9:50 AM: T T V Dinakaran has arrived at the venue and set to address the rally. Giant cutouts of MGR, Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran have put up. Slogans such as Dinakaran is the next CM, Dinakaran is the hope of Tamil Nadu people are being raised