TTV Dinakaran floats Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: From party symbol to Jayalalithaa’s legacy, 5 key takeaways

TTV Dinakaran floats Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Dinakaran’s new party invokes Jayalalithaa, here is all you need to know

TTV Dinakaran floats Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Former rebel AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu’s erstwhile Chief Minister and Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dinakaran, on Thursday, floated a new party, the ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’ with the support of several dissident party workers and leaders. He named his party after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Dinakaran’s announcement comes less than a month after Kamal Haasan entered politics with his party – Makkal Needhi Maiam.

A strong crowd had gathered for the announcement. While announcing his new party, TTV Dinakaran exuded confidence that his party will win all upcoming elections from now by using the new party name and party flag. Notably, Dinakaran secured a win in the much-hyped RK Nagar bypoll last December with a huge majority. RK Nagar was once held by J Jayalalithaa.

Here are the top 5 developments on TTV Dinakaran’s announcement:

Party Flag: The flag unveiled by Dinakaran for his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is black on top, white in middle and maroon on the bottom. The party flag also has an image of Jayalalithaa’s face in the middle.

Party Symbol: TTV Dinakaran’s chose ‘pressure cooker’ as his party symbol using which he secured the RK Nagar polls. However, he has an eye on the two-leaves symbols as well. While announcing his new party, he said, “Until the two leaves symbol retrieved from the traitors, we will contest at the symbol of cooker”.

Why Madurai: The crowd that had gathered or been mobilised for Dinakaran’s meeting was massive. Dinakaran putting up a show in the AIADMK bastion may worry the ruling establishment as Madurai is considered the political capital of Tamil Nadu. Political experts believe that the route to political power in Chennai passes through this temple town.

The Legacy Culture: It has become a trend in Tamil Nadu politics to choose a popular role model for the party. Last month, Kamal Haasan invoked APJ Abdul Kalam’s name while announcing his party. Today, Dinakaran positioned himself as Jayalalithaa’s inheritor. Rajinikanth have, at multiple occasions, dwelt at length on his closeness to MGR.

The Crowded Political Landscape: It was Kamal Haasan last month, it is TTV Dinakaran today, and it might be Rajinikanth following suit in future. With AIADMK and DMK already positioned as the two conventional parties in Tamil Nadu, the new entrants are expected to change the political landscape of the state dramatically.