‘Trust deficit’ among grand alliance constituents: Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today claimed that there was a “trust deficit” among the constituents of Bihar’s ruling grand alliance over issues like demonetisation and their prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and it has hit governance in the state.

“A trust deficit prevails among the grand alliance constituents over demonetisation, the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 general elections among other issues and the governance has become a casualty of it,” he told reporters at his official residence. “One could feel tension, lack of trust and deep division in the RJD, JD(U) and Congress with each of them trying to outwit others,” Modi said. “There is a serious difference of opinion between Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad over demonetisation as the chief minister has supported the move, but the latter was against it and staged protests in Bihar.

“An angry RJD chief had allowed his senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to attack Kumar for supporting the note ban,” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar alleged. “It should surprise none if the chief minister retracts from his consistent stand in favour of demonetisation and start opposing the measure after December 30 over the implementation aspect of it to save his government,” he said.

Modi alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Congress leader and education minister Ashok Chaudhary were “deliberately” staying away from the chief minister’s ongoing “Nischay Yatra” in Bihar. He hit out at the RJD supremo for opposing demonetisation and the proposed crackdown on benami property alleging that Lalu Prasad, his kin and party leaders had a reason to fear as “they had amassed huge unaccounted wealth during the RJD’s 15 years’ rule in Bihar”.