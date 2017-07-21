Trump Village residents urge authorities for name change, say new identity gives hope for development

After ten days of name change, the district administration removed the signboard stating that the rule for changing a village’s name was not followed. (Image: IE)

The residents of the Manora Village which is situated in Mewat district of Haryana claim that their village is losing its identity due to another village with the same near Hodal, in the same district about 30 kilometres away. However, the village got a new identity last month when it was renamed to ‘Trump Village’. This was reportedly in honour of the new friendship between Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The new name of the village was kept at a function organised by Sulabh International on June 18 following which a new signboard was stoned outside the village which read ‘Welcome to Trump Village.’

As per a report by Indian Express, after ten days of name change, the district administration removed the signboard stating that the rule for changing a village’s name was not followed. Speaking to the paper, Deputy Commissioner Mani Ram Sharma said, “Permission was not sought before changing the name. As per the rulebook, this cannot be done.” However, as many as 140 families living in the village have stressed that they wanted to retain the new name. These families also believe that it has given them a new identity and a hope for development.

As of now, the renaming of the village has been put on hold and a new signboard has been painted blue, but left bank. The report also states that Sulabh International has written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking approval for the name change. Speaking to Indian Express, Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International said, “We are not changing the name, just giving it a nickname. This will attract government and private entities to the village and bring in development.”

“Trump Village gaon ka naam banjata hai toh shayad Google Maps mein bhi naam aajata (If the village is renamed as Trump Village, maybe we will figure on Google Maps too),” says Irshad, a resident of the village.

Meanwhile, students of the village are reading about Trump and his family so that if anyone asks them, they would be able to explain the origin of the name. “Donald Trump America ke rashtrapati hai. Unki patni ka naam Melania Trump hai (Donald Trump is the President of America. His wife’s name is Melania Trump,” says a class 10 student to a group of elders.