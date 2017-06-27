Trump-Modi meet: Know what India PM gifted to US president

Trump-Modi meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump arrive to deliver joint statements at White House on Tuusday. (Reuters)

Trump-Modi meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met President Donald Trump for the first time since the later moved into the White House, exchanged gifts with the US first family on Tuesday. During his interaction with the President, Narendra Modi gifted him a folio containing original commemorative postal stamp, issued by India in 1965, to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln, ANI reported. He also gifted the President a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern, a speciality of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, to the US president.

Welcoming Modi, President Trump presented him a guided tour of White House, which included Lincoln bedroom . As per ANI, Trump also presented Modi a copy of Gettysburg address of the 16th US President and the desk on which he wrote it. The PM also gifted a hamper containing a handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, honey and tea from Kangra valley to first lady Melania Trump, as also hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

During their meeting, the camaraderie between both leaders was on full display. Both leaders not only hugged each other more than once but also appreciated each other’s leadership.

In his interaction with the media at the White House, Donald Trump said ties between both countries is built on shared values, “including our shared commitment to democracy.”

“During my campaign, I pledged that if elected, India would have a true friend in the White House. And that is now exactly what you have, a true friend,” Trump said at the White House Rose Garden following his first bilateral meeting with Modi. The prime minister on his part said he deeply appreciates Donald Trump’s commitment to take bilateral relations between both countries in an even deeper level.

Modi walked towards the US president and hugged him after the later finished his speech. There was another hug between the two, this time at the White House portico, as the prime minister departed for his hotel, PTI report said.