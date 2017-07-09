TruJet Airlines denies ticket to Telegu Desam Party MP Diwakar Reddy, apologises later

A top official of the airline said TruJet has not issued any travel ban on Reddy. (Photo: IE)

TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy, who had allegedly created a ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport last month after he was not allowed boarding by IndiGo for being late, was today denied a ticket to Vijayawada from here by TruJet, a regional airline. The airline later offered apologies to the controversial Lok Sabha member and initiated action against its staff, who denied ticket to him, sources said. A top official of the airline said TruJet has not issued any travel ban on Reddy. “A secretary of the MP had approached TruJet for ticket to travel to Vijayawada this morning. As there was a ban imposed by some airlines, the staff had denied ticket to Reddy. However, when the issue came to the notice of the senior management, they offered apologies to the MP,” a source at the airport said.

When contacted, Diwakar Reddy downplayed the issue saying that the airlines has tendered an apology and he would not take up the matter seriously. “This (TruJet denying ticket) is a small issue. But there are several complaints against IndiGo. I will move a privilege motion against them in the coming Parliament session,” Reddy told PTI. Umesh Vankayalapati, Managing Director, Turbo Megha Airways, which operates under the brand name TruJet, said they are inquiring into the issue.

Also Watch:

He also said his airlines had not issued any travel ban on the TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh. He said the staff at the airport counter might have been in a dilemma whether to issue ticket or not. “We are trying to get a clarification from the Aviation Ministry, because this kind of situation should not be repeated. We have not imposed any ban (on Reddy). We are inquiring into the whole issue,” Vankayalapati said. Almost all domestic airlines in India have announced flying ban on the TDP lawmaker following his alleged unruly behaviour with IndiGo staff at Visakhapatnam airport on June 15. Reddy had allegedly gone on the rampage, pushing an airline staffer and throwing a printer on the floor, after he was denied boarding by IndiGo for being late.