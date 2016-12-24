Truck with goods worth Rs 50 lakhs goes missing

A Jharkhand-bound goods truck loaded with pharmaceuticals and spices worth around Rs 50 lakhs has gone missing on its way from Bhiwandi here, police said today. (Representative Image: IE)

A Jharkhand-bound goods truck loaded with pharmaceuticals and spices worth around Rs 50 lakhs has gone missing on its way from Bhiwandi here, police said today.

According to police, the truck was loaded with a consignment from Fenco Pharma Company, the value of which is estimated to be Rs 26.13 lakhs. Also it was carrying goods worth Rs 23.34 lakhs of Everest Masala company.

You may also like to watch:

The truck left Bhiwandi on December 8 from the godown of the C&FA, they said.

However, even after a week, the truck which was to deliver goods at Jharkhand and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh did not reach the destination and the driver identified as Riyasat Ramzan Shah, is also not traceable, police said.

Narpoli police under Bhiwandi division have registered a case under section 407 of the IPC and further probe is on.