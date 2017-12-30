Trouble for Rupani government? Nitin Patel gets an offer from Hardik Patel; check what PAAS leader has said

Hardik Patel has said that he can ‘talk to Congress’ and demand a good position for him if quits BJP with 10 MLAs.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has jumped into a reported infighting between Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel and his boss Vijay Rupani. Patel, who is reportedly unhappy with portfolio alloted to him, has expressed his anger to the party. The deputy chief minister, as per a CNN News 18 report, has offered to quit within three days if he is not given the desired portfolios. Jumping into the controversy, Hardik Patel has said that he can ‘talk to Congress’ and demand a good position for him if quits BJP with 10 MLAs. “If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party,” Hardik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, news agency IANS reported that Nitin Patel was miffed after being given “light-weight” portfolios. The report said that the deputy chief minister remained absent from his office even as all the newly-appointed Cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective ministries allotted to them by Chief Minister Rupani. Earlier, Patel was holding the hefty departments of Finance, Petrochemicals, Urban Development and Urban Housing, Roads and Buildings, Capital Project, Narmada, and Kalpasar, in the previous regime. In the regime, Rupani has snatched the hefty departments of Finance, Petrochemicals and Urban Development and Housing from Nitin Patel.

The crucial portfolios of Finance and Petrochemicals have been given to Saurabh Patel, who is a high-profile minister in the government and is linked to Ambani family. Patel was curiously dropped when Rupani took over the reins the first time in August 2016. At that time, the Chief Minister has himself retained the Urban Development and Housing beat. Saurabh Patel, who has gained a re-entry in the cabinet, is the son-of-law of industry doyen Dhirubhai Ambani’s elder brother Ramnik Ambani. He won the Botad seat by a narrow margin of 900 votes. He was earlier an MLA from Akota constituency in Vadodara city.

The new 20-member two-tier Rupani Cabinet was sworn in on December 26 in presence of Prime Minister Modi, party chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of all 18 BJP-ruled states. The portfolios were assigned late Thursday night.

News agency IANS further reported that Nitin looked glum and lost even during the first joint press conference of the new Cabinet late on Thursday night. The meeting had itself started after a delay at 9 p.m. in the wake of arguments over portfolio distribution. Besides Nitin Patel, former senior cabinet Minister Babubhai Bokhiria from Porbander and former Minister of state from Vadodara Rajendra Trivedi expressed their anger at being dropped.