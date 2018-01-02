Trouble for Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, BJP to be single largest party in Rajya Sabha; here is how

The Congress party have been going down in last three years with continuous defeats in the recent elections. Meanwhile, BJP can even cross 70, just in case a future Presidential nominee chooses to accept the ruling party whip, within six months of nomination.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to emerge as the single-largest party in Rajya Sabha. Following the biennial polls and fresh Presidential nominations, the new year is expected to see major rejig in numbers of the party as BJP is set to take its tally to at least 67 in a House of 245. While the ruling NDA will have 98 seats, reported the Indian Express. The recent victories in the states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, will help BJP in gaining the seats in the Upper House.

Currently, Congress and BJP are evenly placed at 57. However, by July, the Opposition Congress may slide to 48. The aggregate of the Congress and its allies will reduce from 72 to 63, as per the report. The Congress party has gone down in last three years with continuous defeats in the recent elections. However, the numbers would have declined even more had it not been for its recent gains in the Gujarat assembly elections and its strength in Karnataka. Meanwhile, BJP can even cross 70, just in case a future Presidential nominee chooses to accept the ruling party whip, within six months of nomination.

There will be four vacancies in the “Nominated” category — three in April and one in July. Of the total 12 nominated members, seven owe their membership to the Modi government and four of them, including Subramanian Swamy, have officially pledged allegiance to the BJP.

Also Read| Elections in India 2018: Full list here

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah was recently elected to the Upper House. It has been learnt that Shah will sit across the aisle but next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Indian Express report. Notably, Venkaiah Naidu used to sit there before he was elected as the Vice-President. Veteran politicians like BSP supremo Mayawati and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury will not be present in Rajya Sabha. They will be replaced by BSP member Satish Mishra and T K Rangarajan respectively.