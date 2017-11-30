Trouble for Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla fires this salvo; Take a look

An office bearer of the Maharashtra Congress, Shehzad Poonawalla, who appears on television for the party has made a startling claim on Wednesday. (PTI)

An office bearer of the Maharashtra Congress, Shehzad Poonawalla, who appears on television for the party has made a startling claim on Wednesday. He claimed that the process of the organisational elections inside the organisation was rigged to favour president to elect Rahul Gandhi in the election to elect him as the party president, according to The Indian Express. Reigniting the debate on dynasty politics in India, Shehzad said that dynasts were getting large share of election tickets and nominations to posts in the party and challenged Rahul’s leadership through a fair and real election. The Congress Working Committee on November 19 had met and decided to initiate the process for the election of party chief.

Shehzad, in a letter to Rahul said that youth of India has a strong dislike for dynasty politics and asked if the seat for president or vice-president of Congress was reserved for a Gandhi for the next 50 years. Shehzad while speaking to TIE expressed his displeasure on not being able to contest the election of party president against Rahul as party loyalists, PCC delegates, who constitute the electoral college is handpicked by the party chief Sonia Gandhi by state Congress presidents who were chosen by Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi. Shehzad said that he had spent time, money and energy for the party at all levels to be promoted to the position of State Secretary after eight years in 2016 and how questioned the elevation of Rahul Gandhi who in the same span became Vice-President starting from an MP seat.

Shehzad in the letter also asked Rahul to resign from his post of Vice-Presidentship and in the letter he wrote, “even if one was to contest against you, it would be the equivalent of vying for a vote from a mother who is choosing between her own less talented son and the more talented, outsider”, according to Indian Express. Shehzad emphasised that he would consider filing nomination and contesting for the post of President if Rahul resigned and would contest for the post as an ordinary member of the party.

CWC had said after the meeting that poll notification would be issued on December 1 and the nomination and scrutiny process would be completed by December 5. The party announced December 11 as the last date for withdrawal of nomination, voting to be likely done on December 16 and results to be announced by December 19.