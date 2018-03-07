Tripura violence Updates: As PM Modi steps in, BJP leader H Raja apologises over Periyar statue Facebook post

Tripura violence Updates: Left leaders took out protest march in Kolkata

Tripura violence Updates: Incidents of post-poll violence in Tripura and alleged incidents of vandalising statues of Lenin, Periyar and now, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, have rocked the country’s political circle. It has been learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken note of the incidents and had a conversation with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing strong reservation over incidents of statues being vandalised in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Two statues of Marxist icon Lenin was brought down in Sabroom Motor Stand and Belonia in Tripura. Reports from Tamil Nadu said that a statue of the founder of Dravidian movement Periyar was vandalised. Another incident took place in Kolkata where a few men vandalised Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Union Home Ministry has directed state governments to take strong action. It has sent out an advisory to all states and Union Territories asking the authorities to take all necessary measures to check such incidents. Yesterday, Singh called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla over reports of violence which have been taking place following the announcement of Tripura assembly election results on Saturday, where BJP had garnered a historic mandate decimating the Left rule

12:20 PM: Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that one incident of vandalism cannot be replied with another similar incident. He said that six people have been arrested and the government will repair the SP Mukherjee’s statue in Kalighat.

12:15 PM: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh has condemned the defacing of the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Singh, who is BJP-in charge in West Bengal, said that Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. Hailing Mukherjee as son of West Bengal, he asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter and punish those who vandalised the statue.

11:40 AM: WATCH: Here is what BJP leader H Raja has to say about his Facebook post on Periyar’s statue

BJP Leader H. Raja briefs the media after his inflammatory post on the statue of Periyar #EndStatuePolitics pic.twitter.com/2gGmA4o2BY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 7, 2018

11:37 AM: Meanwhile, a Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam(TDPK) worker has surrenderd before police in connection with the incident of petrol bomb being hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore

11:33 AM: Meanwhile, Madras High Court will hear a plea over H Raja’s Facebook post on Periyar’s statue. The PIL was filed by advocate Surya Prakasam

11:30 AM: Meanwhile, BJP leader H Raja said he had deleted the post which made controversial statement over Periyar statue and has removed the admin. Raja has also condemned vandalizing statues and violence and expressed heartfelt regret for the Facebook post

11:25 AM: Reports from Kolkata say that Six people have been detained in connection with the alleged vandalisation of Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s bust in Kolkata’s Kalighat. TV reports say that all accused are Jadavpur University student.

11:20 AM: Meanwhile, BJP party functionary R Muthuraman was expelled by party’s Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan after he was arrested for vandalising Periyar statue in Thirupathur in Vellore district

11:15 AM: Furore over the alleged vandlaism of statues in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal echoed in the Rajya Sabha today. As members stormed to the well of the house and raised slogans against the incidents, Venkaiah Naidu said, “That (statue vandalism) is mad, this (ruckus in House) is bad.”