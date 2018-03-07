Tripura violence: 2 Lenin statues brought down, BJP, CPI-M blame each other; top developments so far

Tripura violence: While, left leaders have claimed that their workers are being targetted by supporters of BJP-IPFT alliance, the ruling party at the Centre hit back saying CPM workers were carrying out these wearing BJP clothes to destabilise normalcy

Tripura violence: A political slugfest has started between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM-M) over alleged post poll violence in Tripura. Two Lenin statues have reportedly been brought down. While, left leaders have claimed that their workers are being targetted by supporters of BJP-IPFT alliance, the ruling party at the Centre hit back saying CPM workers were carrying out these wearing BJP clothes to destabilise normalcy, according to Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that CPM headquarters in the Bishalgarh sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district was opened under police cover. Many wokers were taking shelter in this office. Left leaders alleged that out of 90 offices, located in Bishalgarh sub-division, 87 were burnt and ransacked since Saturday when the assembly election results came out.

CrPC section 144 has been imposed in Bishalgarh to prevent any untoward situation, the report says. K V Srijesh, IG (law and order) Tripura, said that maximum violence was reported from West Tripura, Bishalgarh and Gomti. Srijesh said that a few incidents took place on the nights of March 3 and 4. He also said that CPM offices were also attacked. Poilce have been registering relevant cases, Srijesh was quoted as saying by IE. Srijesh, however, said that situation has started getting back to normalcy.

This is happening state BJP chief Biplab Deb was to take oath as Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 9. BJP got historic mandate and trounced Left parties-led by CPIM. Polling was held for 59 seats on February 18 as it was countermanded in one seat due to the death of the CPI(M) candidate.