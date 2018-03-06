Tripura LIVE updates: Biplab Deb is BJP’s pick as CM, Jishnu Deb Burman Deputy CM, says Nitin Gadkari

Tripura LIVE updates: Biplab Deb to be Chief Minister

Tripura LIVE updates: After the BJP’s landslide victory in the Tripura, the party is prepping up to form the government in the state. In the latest development, Nitin Gadkari, who is in Tripura, during a press conference, announced Biplab Kumar Deb as the party’s choice for the next chief minister of the state. BJP’s youngest state chief, Deb, in his first public remarks after the victory thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Madhav and Himantada Biswa Sarma (Assam Finance Minister) for their efforts which according to him brought laurels for the party.

He is likely to take oath as the chief minister on Friday (March 9) at a grand ceremony. The event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deb also announced his choice for the deputy chief minister of the state. He said, “Jishnu Deb Burman will work with me as the deputy CM,” as per an ANI tweet.

TRIPURA: TRACK LIVE UPDATES HERE

The swearing in ceremony will be on 9th March at 10.30 am. We have sent invitation to the PM and all CMs of BJP govt. I hope PM accepts the invitation: Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura CM designate, as per ANI.

Deb was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, and will stake claim to form government in Tripura before Governor Tathagata Roy.

BJP chief Amit Shah has congratulated Biplab Deb and Jishnu Deb Burman for becoming the CM and deputy CM (respectively) of the state.

Congratulations to Shri @BjpBiplab on being the CM elect of Tripura. I also congratulate Shri Jishnu Deb Burman on being the deputy CM elect. I am sure under this new leadership, Tripura will scale new heights of development and progress. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, a statue of communist icon Vladimir Lenin, has been pulled down by some people with an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district.

Political violence as a weapon for political advancement is a strategy of the RSS. This poses a grave danger to the country: @SitaramYechury. #FallOfLenin #StatuePolitics pic.twitter.com/kedKxqdl8B — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 6, 2018