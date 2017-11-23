Tripura journalist death: Newspapers published with blank editorials to protest killing of scribe

Tripura journalist death: Newspapers in Tripura have protested the killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik by resorting to an unique publishing action – they published blank editorials.

Tripura journalist death: Newspapers in Tripura have protested the killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik by resorting to an unique publishing action – they published blank editorials. Tripura journalists on Wednesday had expressed disappointment with national media for showing ‘lack of interest’ in the killing of journalists in the northeast. Bhowmik was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday in Tripura’s RK Nagar. He was reportedly killed inside the battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) in RK Nagar. Datta Bhaumik was working with Bengali newspaper ‘Syandan Patrika. On September 20, another journalist Santanu Bhowmick was killed at Mandai in West Tripura district when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have called for a strike in the state.

TSR constable Nandalal Reang, who allegedly shot dead the journalist, was arrested on Tuesday itself and the commandant of the 2nd battalion of the TSR, Tapan Debbarma, was also arrested for conspiring to kill the scribe. Both were sent to police custody for ten days. Editor of ‘Syandan Patrika’, Subal Kumar Dey alleged that Datta Bhaumick was killed because he had exposed the many misdeeds and corruption by Commandant Debbarma

“The killing of Sudip didn’t get prominent coverage by the national media. Except for some small news items, they ignored the heinous crime. Had it happened in major cities, it would have got wider publicity by both national print and electronic media,” Sujit Chakraborty, eminent journalist and ex-secretary of Agartala Press Club, said.

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has condemned the killing of a 48-year-old journalist in Agartala, and demanded “exemplary punishment” for the guilty.”This is the second murder of a journalist in Tripura in two months and has created a great insecurity within the journalistic fraternity. The INS demands that the government of Tripura ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty,” the INS said in a statement. The Press Council of India (PCI) has also asked for a report from the Tripura government on the killing.

The All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) also has condemned the killing and urged the Manik Sarkar government to ensure safety of scribes in the state. The AMWJU had also staged a sit-in protest to condemn the killing. Secretary General of AMWJU, Sukham Nanda told PTI over phone that the media fraternity of Manipur mourns the loss of one of their colleagues. Nanda urged the Tripura government to ensure safety of scribes in the state. The Editors’ Guild of Manipur in a statement also condemned the killing.

Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead point blank outside her residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 6, triggering protests in many parts of the country.