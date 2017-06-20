Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy quotes Syama Prasad Mookerjee over Hindu Muslim civil war, gets flak from Twitterati

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday stoked a controversy after tweeting that the Hindu-Muslim problem won’t be solved without a Civil War.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday stoked a controversy after tweeting that the Hindu-Muslim problem won’t be solved without a Civil War. Roy had called this a 1946 diary entry made by Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. As he received flak from Twitteretti, he hit back saying a couple of dozen dimwits trolled him for advocating a civil war, and that I was quoting, not advocating. He said that he was quoting a diary of 70 years back, pre-partition India, adding that it was prophetic. He claimed that because Jinnah unleashed that civil war 7 months later and Jinnah won that civil war and got his Pakistan. He tweeted saying it was also predicted by Mookerjee.

Roy had courted controversies earlier. Earlier, Roy had posted a photograph of a banner attributed to Shyampur Masjid Committee and the residents in his Twitter handle. He had written that the notice said all music was forbidden. Not ISIS. Not Taliban, not Saudi. But this is there in West Bengal, India, he had said. In August 2015, Roy had called people who had attended Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon’s funeral as potential terrorists and said they ought to be kept under surveillance.

In September 2015, replying to a tweet, he had said that he was a Hindu and asked whatever gave you the notion he was secular. My state, India, however, is secular since 1976, he tweeted.

On February 17 Roy had refused to read out a certain portion of his written speech on the opening day of the budget session in Tripura Assembly, according to PTI report. This had created an uproar in the Assembly. While reading the written speech, Governor had said, “I have read out two pages and now I would read out after para 95.” On which the MLAs of the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Sudip Roy Burman asked the Governor, “Why should you not read out the total speech? We are not opposing you. This is not the convention.”

However, the Governor read out the rest of his written speech and left the Assembly house. What the Governor did not read out includes “Communal situation in the country is tense. Minorities and Dalits are under attack and intolerance is increasing. This is what is causing harm to peace, tranquillity, and sense of integrity which is very important for the advancement of the country. “Dismantling the erstwhile Planning Commission has caused financial constraints to special category states, more particularly small, North Eastern states like Tripura with limited internal resources,” the written speech said

“Due to non-functioning of the consultative mechanism between the Centre and states, the trend of one party rule is increasing. Thus, the federal structure in the country is virtually under jeopardy,” it said. “Farmers are not getting remunerative prices of their produce; as a result among farmers have been increasing for the past three years,” it added

“Demonetisation has paralysed the financial transactions, as over 85 per cent of currency in circulation has been rendered in one stroke. It has caused immense hardship to the common people,” the speech said.