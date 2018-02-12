LIVE Tripura Election 2018: Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Left bastion, lashes out at CPI(M) government

BJP chief Amit Shah addressesses media in Agartala on Monday. (ANI)

Tripura election 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah today sounded the election bugle in CPI(M)-ruled Tripura, which will go to poll on 18 February. Shah lashed out at the CPI(M) government, saying it has been fueling violence but the BJP will effectively fight against it. Shah predicted that BJP will comfortably win and for the first time form government in the state. “On of our booth workers was abducted, for two days he was untraceable after our workers pressurised the DGP we got to know that he was killed and hanged from a tree, by CPIM cadre. Authorities here work under CPIM’s pressure,” Shah said in Agartala.

“Next government in Tripura will be of the BJP. There is anger against the CPIM govt throughout the state, because of their misrule Tripura stands last, when it comes to development,” the BJP chief added.

Check Live Updates as BJP, CPI(M) prepare for the Tripura Election 2018:

10.37 am: Shah says BJP will form the government in Tripura for the first time.