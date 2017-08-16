Tripura CM Manik Sarkar claims Doordarshan, AIR blacked out Independence day speech, asked to reshape it

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarakar claimed that Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) refused to broadcast his 71st Independence Day address unless he reshaped it. (PTI image)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarakar claimed that Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) refused to broadcast his 71st Independence Day address unless he reshaped it, according to Indian Express report. The Chief Minister’s Office in Tripura said, “The Chief Minister clearly stated that he would not change a single word and described it as unprecedented, undemocratic, autocratic and intolerant step,” according to PTI report. The statement further alleged that Doordarshan and AIR had recorded Sarkar’s speech on August 12. On Monday, the Chief Minister’s Office was informed via a letter that his speech would not be broadcast unless he “reshaped it”.

However, Prasar Bharati which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio had commented so far on the issue.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had targetted the Narendra Modi govvernment over the issue, saying Doordarshan was “not the private property” of the BJP-RSS. He also slammed PM Modi and accused hime of “instructing his cronies to black out voices” of the opposition, including that of an elected chief minister. Meanwhile, in a statement, the CPI-M Politburo said it “strongly condemns the refusal by the Doordarshan and All India Radio to broadcast the customary Independence Day address of Sarkar”.

“Doordarshan Refuses to Broadcast Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s Speech. Is this the Cooperative Federalism that PM Modi Talks About? Shame!” the CPI (M)’s official Twitter handle said.