  3. Tripura CM Biplab Deb swearing-in ceremony LIVE: BJP govt of those who voted for us, and those who didn’t, says PM Narendra Modi

Tripura CM Biplab Deb swearing-in ceremony LIVE: BJP govt of those who voted for us, and those who didn’t, says PM Narendra Modi

Biplab Kumar Deb, on Friday, took oath as the maiden BJP Chief Minister in Tripura. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by big politicos including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

By: | Updated: March 9, 2018 3:10 PM
Biplab Deb swears in as Tripura CM today Biplab Deb swears in as Tripura CM today

Tripura Swearing-in ceremony Live updates: Biplab Kumar Deb, on Friday, took oath as the maiden BJP Chief Minister in Tripura. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by big politicos including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and three chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in the northeastern region. Apart from them, all chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and the members of the BJP parliamentary board are also present at the event. Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar also attended the event after BJP leader Ram Madhav and newly elected CM Biplab Deb invited him.

BJP received a historic mandate in the polls held last month, winning 35 out of 59 seats and its ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), bagging 8 seats. Left, which ruled the northeastern state for 25 years, won in 17 assembly constituencies. As significant as the victory is for the saffron party, incidents of post-poll violence across the state and pulling down of two Lenin statues hitting headlines have sparked major political debates in the country.

Track LIVE Updates for Tripura swearing-in ceremony here

  • Addressing the crowd, BJP national party president Amit Shah said that the Tripura victory has strengthened BJP’s goal of ruling 7 of 8 Northeast States.
  • In the history of India, there are some elections that will always be discussed. The 2018 Tripura elections will be one such example. People will continue to discuss these polls: PM Narendra Modi in Agartala.

  • Every elected member will work together for the betterment of Tripura.
  • PM Modi thanks the people of Tripura for the mandate and also for making a peaceful election possible.
  • Tripura CM Biplab Deb welcomes Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

  • Jishnu Dev Burman takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.
Tripura's Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Burman Tripura’s Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Burman
  • Biplab Deb takes oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura.
Biplab Deb officialy signs in as Tripura CM Biplab Deb officially signs in as Tripura CM
  • Former CM of Tripura Manik Sarkar, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the swearing in ceremony of Biplab Deb and others.
Murli Manohar Joshi, Manik Sarkar, Lal Krishna Advani, and Rajnath Singh at the event (From Left to Right) Murli Manohar Joshi, Manik Sarkar, Lal Krishna Advani, and Rajnath Singh at the event (From Left to Right)
  • PM Modi arrives in Agartala for swearing in ceremony, received by Governor Tathagatha Roy and CM elect Biplab Deb.
Tripura: CM elect Biplab Deb receives PM Modi along with Tripura Governor Tripura: CM elect Biplab Deb receives PM Modi along with Tripura Governor
  • Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulates Biplab Deb on becoming the CM of Tripura.

  • In a tweet BJP Tripura claimed that the state will usher into a new ear under Biplab Deb’s leadership.

  • Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal arrives in Tripura to attend swearing in ceremony of new BJP led govt today.

  • About Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Biplab Deb (48) and his wife Niti Deb, a banker from Punjab who works in Delhi, have a young son and a daughter.

ALSO READ: Who is Biplab Deb? Know about BJP’s probable CM pick for Tripura

  • Earlier, BJP last week defeated the Left, which ruled the northeastern state unchallenged for 25 years.
  • Chief Ministers of various states have also been invited to the ceremony. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje have confirmed their attendance, says a report by The Indian Express.

  • Veteran leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani are expected to attend the ceremony.
  • The ceremony is being touted by the BJP as one of the biggest swearing-in ceremonies, says a report by The Indian Express.
  • The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Assam Rifles ground. This is a shift from the previous ceremonies as earlier, the oath-taking ceremonies used to take place inside the Raj Bhawan.
  • Here is a visual of preparations of the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Biplab Deb and others in Agartala. PM Modi to attend the ceremony.
Tripura: Last minute preparations underway before the swearing-in ceremony begins Tripura: Last minute preparations underway before the swearing-in ceremony begins
  • BJP leader Ram Madhav and CM elect Biplab Deb met and invited Manik Sarkar for today’s swearing-in ceremony.
Ram Madhav and Biplab Deb invite Manik Sarkar for CM swearing-in ceremony Ram Madhav and Biplab Deb invite Manik Sarkar for CM swearing-in ceremony
  • Meanwhile, on the question of statue razing, BJP leader Ram Madhav said, “Tripura mein koi murti todhi nahi gayi hai.Yeh dushprachar ho raha hai.Ek private property mein, jinhone murti lagayi unhone hatayi hai.Vandalism nahi hua hai.Vandalism Bengal mein ho raha hai.Mamata ji apne rajya ki chinta karein, desh ki chinta baad mein karein.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top