Tripura Cabinet Ministers List: Biplab Deb sworn-in as Chief Minister, here is full list of ministers

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List:

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List: Biplab Deb, the chief of Tripura BJP, has sworn-in as next chief minister of state, the first for the Bharatiya Janta Party. Along with BJP ministers, two members of the ally IPTF are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. A number of high profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and at least three chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in the northeastern region are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Also, going by tradition, the BJP has invited all the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and members of the BJP parliamentary board. As per The Indian Express, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have confirmed attending the swearing-in ceremony. In a rare gesture, the BJP leadership has also invited outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Sarkar is said to have accepted the invitation. Currently, there are 13 ministers in 60-member Tripura cabinet

Here’s the complete list of cabinet ministers in Biplab Deb’s cabinet:

1 Biplab Deb – Chief Minister

2 Jishnu Dev Burman: Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura

3 Santana Chakma Minister

4 N C Debbarma

5 Ratan Lal Nath Minister

6. Sudeep Roy Burman Minister

7 Panjit Singh Roy Minister

8 Manoj Kanti Deb Minister

9 Mevar Kumar Jamatiya Minister

Meanwhile, here’s the list of ministers in outgoing CM Manik Sarkar’s cabinet

Manik Sarkar: Minister for Home (excluding Jail & Fire Services),Planning and Co-ordination,GA (Excluding Printing and Stationary) and Other Departments not allocated to any Minister

Aghore Debbarma: Minister for Agriculture,Tribal Welfare (Excluding TRP, PTG) and Animal Resource Development

Badal Choudhury: Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Revenue and Public Works(Excluding Drinking water and sanitation)

Shri Tapan Chakraborty: Minister for Education (School & Higher), Industries & Commerce (including IT) and Law

Shri Manik Dey: Minister for Power,Urban Development,Rural Development (Panchayat) and Transport

Shri Khagendra Jamatia: Minister for Co-operation,Fisheries and Home (Fire service)

Shri Manindra Reang: Minister for Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG),Home (Jail) and GA(Printing and Stationary)

Smt Bijita Nath: Minister for Social Welfare & Social Education,Welfare of OBC and Science, Technology and Environment

Shri Sahid Choudhuri: Minister for Minority Development,Labour and Education(Sports and Youth Affairs)

Shri Bhanu Lal Saha: Minister for Finance, Food, Civil supplies and Consumers Affaires, Information and Cultural Affairs