Triple talaq: Woman sits on dharna outside husband’s house in Aligarh

In yet another shocking case of triple talaq, a Muslim woman sat on a dharna outside her husband’s house in Hamdard Nagar in Jamalpur area of Aligarh after she was divorced (through triple talaq) by her husband without even informing her. The woman who was identified as Rehana has called the talaq system as unjustified. She said that she will not accept the decision announced by her husband to whom she has been married for five years. She further added that she will fight for herself and for her four-year-old child’s rights in court.

According to the reports by NewsX, 27-year-old Rehana had a fight with her husband after which she went to her mother’s home in Bulandshahr and when she returned, she was shocked to hear from her neighbours that she has been divorced by her husband. She alleged that her husband beat her and threw her out of the house and even asked her to get an amount of Rs 1 lakh from her parents. Though now when she had returned, she said that she won’t leave the premises until she is allowed to enter. A case has been registered in this regard and police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, incidents related to victims of triple talaq have been making headlines for quite some time. And since the formation of new government in Uttar Pradesh, scores of Muslim women and their representative organisations have urged CM Yogi Adityanath to frame a policy against the practice of triple talaq, which allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife just by saying ‘talaq’ thrice. Several reports have recently shown that many Muslim men even resort to innovative ways like WhatsApp, letter, ads in newspapers and voice call to divorce their wives.