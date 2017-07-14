Triple talaq: Woman accuses husband of giving talaq over phone

Shamsunnisa alleged that after she opposed his criminal activites, Shah started committing atrocities on her and on May 25, he divorced her by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone. (PTI)

A woman here has accused her husband of divorcing her by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone after she protested his criminal activities, the police said. She also claimed that he was involved in a “bomb blast in Nagpur in 2012” and was sent to jail by the Maharashtra Police in this connection. The woman married Shamsuddin Shah in 2011, embraced Islam and changed her name from Snehlata to Shamsunnisa, the police said. Shamsunnisa alleged that after she opposed his criminal activites, Shah started committing atrocities on her and on May 25, he divorced her by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone. The police have started a probe into the matter based on a complaint filed by the woman. “We have asked the Maharashtra Police to verify the charge against the man levelled by his wife that he was involved in a blast in Nagpur,” Additional SP Ajay Pratap said here today. The ASP said her complaint was being looked into seriously. Meanwhile, in a memorandum to SP (City), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini leaders alleged that Shah was trapping innocent Hindu women and pushing them into flesh trade. They dubbed it as a case of love jihad.