Triple talaq Rajya Sabha LIVE: Narendra Modi government likely to make last-ditch effort to get bill approved by Upper House on last day of Winter Session of Parliament

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: The fate of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence punishable with three years in jail, continued to hang in a balance on the second last day of the winter session of Parliament on Thursday. On Friday, the Narendra Modi government is likely to make its last-ditch effort to get the bill approved by the Upper House in view of the deadlock over the triple talaq bill. Importantly, the ongoing winter session of the Parliament will also conclude today. Rajya Sabha witnessed a rancorous debate between the government and the Opposition led by Congress party yesterday over whether to refer the bill to a Select Committee. The Upper house was adjourned yesterday amid uproar by the opposition without any decision on triple talaq bill. The bill was already passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress party, voting in favour, but with caveats. The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

9: 01 am: Jaitley, who is also Leader of the House, raised questions over the validity of the two motions saying the statutory requirement of 24 hours advance notice was not given and that the proposed committee was not representative in character. Citing earlier rulings, he said a parliamentary panel has to represent the character of the House and be a “microcosm of the House”.

8: 53 am: Earlier, the opposition wanted the Chair to put the motions moved by Congress leader Anand Sharma and Trinamool Congress member Sukhendu Shekar Roy for reference of the legislation to a proposed Select Committee be put to vote immediately. They contended that before the House adjourned on Wednesday, a division was to be taken and so the Rajya Sabha should pick up the thread from where it was left

8: 45 am: The Congress party on Thursday maintained that the union government’s bill on triple talaq, if implemented sans amendments, could “harm” many families. “There are certain provisions in the bill that could harm families. This is what [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji wants. It is the mentality of Modi ji and ‘Sangh parivar’, because of which there have been efforts to insult Muslim community”, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad told ANI.

8: 40 am: Terming it “a historic bill”, Prasad said the Supreme Court on August 22 “called triple talaq as unconstitutional … The judges appealed to Parliament to come out with a law. Until then, it stopped the practice for six months. Even after Lok Sabha passing it, triple talaq is being given.”

8: 32 am: While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny.

8: 27 am: As Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien pleaded helplessness on the ground that the listing of business was the government’s priority and decided to go ahead with a bill on GST, opposition members created an uproar, forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.

8: 24 am: With no agreement, the government placed the bill in the bottom of priority in the list of business, which the opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a Select Committee be taken up immediately.

8: 20 am: The deadlock on the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha continued on Thursday with the opposition insisting on its reference to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny and the government rejecting the demand.

8: 16 am: While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

8: 09 am: The bill, which seeks to make instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28.

8: 01 am: The House, which had met at 3 PM after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

7: 50 am: Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.

7: 45 am: A united opposition yesterday had a face-off with the government over the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha and stalled a debate on it insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.