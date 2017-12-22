Triple talaq: Mamata Banerjee refuses to ‘unconditionally’ support bill in Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Triple talaq: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday has reportedly refused to support the bill on triple talaq that is to be tabled in the Parliament today. According to Indian Express, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reached out to the West Bengal CM to seek the support of All India Trinamool Congress, but she has, however, refused to do so. As per sources, Mamata said she could not “support the bill unconditionally” as neither she nor her party had been consulted before. The bill on triple talaq is likely to be tabled in the Parliament today. It was last week that the cabinet had approved the proposal to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill 2017 that will make instant triple talaq illegal.

The source was quoted saying, “Mamata Banerjee told the minister that considering the opinion of the Trinamool Congress had not been sought, it is not possible for the party to offer unconditional support in the matter.” She added that it is not possible for her party to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without going through the draft and the content of the bill that has been approved by the cabinet. The report further states that Banerjee while talking about the bill stressed on the fact that the issue of triple talaq was a sensitive one in the state of West Bengal. “With nearly a third of the state’s population being Muslim, the issue is a sensitive and emotive one. Mamata Banerjee asked the BJP minister to handle the situation sensitively,” quoted the source. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is reportedly the fourth largest party in Lok Sabha.

It was back in the month of August that the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the triple talaq issue and ruled it illegal. The West Bengal CM has maintained her silence on the issue ever since. Immediately after the order, she said, “I won’t say anything,” while Bengal Library Services Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticised the Supreme Court. Since then the Opposition in Bengal had criticised Mamata, with the Left claiming that her silence was symptomatic of “her political opportunism”.