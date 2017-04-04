Triple Talaq Issue: Husband seeking divorce via postcard arrested

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for sending triple talaq message through a post card seeking divorce from his wife. His wife lodged a complaint against him for doing so. (ANI)

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for sending triple talaq message through a post card seeking divorce from his wife. His wife lodged a complaint against him for doing so. As per the reports, police has arrested the man and started a probe after the Muslim woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband. While, more details are awaited on this case, challenging the validity of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among the Muslims across the country, several Muslim women are coming forward.

Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh are demanding intervention from Adityanath Yogi government on this issue. According to News18, Muslim women activists want registration of their marriages to be made compulsory. The activists and triple talaq victims will meet the women welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal against triple talaq for long. Before the UP assembly elections, the party campaigners had been saying that they were committed to ending triple talaq which was ruining the lives of several Muslim women.

With the battle against triple talaq gaining momentum by the day, over a million Muslims from across India with women in majority, have signed a petition to end the controversial divorce practice of triple talaq. Woman have appealed to the leaders to act on this issue. In some previous incidences, Nida Khan, a victim of triple talaq raised her voice against the anti-women Islamic traditions and wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking his help for the abolition of the practice. Not only that, a few days back, a three-month pregnant Muslim woman wrote against triple talaq to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to stop the Islamic practice, after she was abandoned by her husband who fears that she will give birth to a girl child again.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), last month filed a reply in Supreme Court stating that the petition filed against the Muslim Law Board is not maintainable. The Muslim group further claimed that any judgement against their traditional practices would be an infringement on the right to follow a religion. The Central Government has already told the top court that it is against gender injustice and for equality between men and women under the Constitution. The apex court will be hearing pleas challenging the anti-women Islamic traditions on May 11. Other Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan and Indonesia has already abolished such practices.

