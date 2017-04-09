Triple Talaq debate gets ugly, Moulvis Sajid Rashidi and Athar Dehlavi fight with Shazia Ilmi and TV anchor

Shazia Ilmi and Amish devgan during the show. (Source: screenshot)

The triple talaq issue is becoming a matter of serious discussion in the country with each passing day. We have seen many political leaders and social activists coming face to face over it and another such incident took place when moulvis Sajid Rashidi and Athar Dehlavi got into an ugly fight with BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and TV anchor Amish Devgan during a live debate.

As the debate got heated, the moulvis threatened to leave the show mid-way to which both Ilmi and Amish asked them to go ahead. However, the fight did not get over here as both all the people involved in the incident continued to attack each other. The channel post the video on its YouTube channel where you can see the entire drama happening.

Last month in a similar incident, Sajid Rashidi attacked BJP leader Shazia Ilmi by saying that she is a not a good Muslim since she celebrates Holi with Hindus on a Hindi news channel News Nation. Some panellists including Rahila Perveen objected to this statement and later Ilmi herself took to Twitter to express her opinion about the incident. She was disappointed that the host didn’t refrain Sajid Rashidi. Shazia Ilmi’s tweet read as “News Nation Anchor should have refrained Sajid Rashidi when he said ‘Shazia is not a good Muslim because she celebrates Holi with Hindus.”

Earlier, the BJP leader was in the news due to her views about triple talaq. She accused organisers of putting pressure on her for removing her name from the list of speakers from a discussion organised at Delhi’s Jamia Milia University. She said Awareness of National Security which is supported by RSS invited her to speak on the matter but organisers pressurised them to her name off the list. Later, the topic was changed from ‘triple talaq’ to ‘women empowerment’. However, even then Ilmi’s name was taken off from the list.