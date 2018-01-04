Triple talaq crusader Ishrat Jahan’s advocate Nazia Elahi Khan joins BJP

Days after triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP, her advocate Nazia Elahi Khan today followed suit. (Image: IE)

Days after triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP, her advocate Nazia Elahi Khan today followed suit. “As you all know that Ishrat Jahan had joined our party few days back. Her lawyer and renowned social activist Nazia Elahi Khan is also joining BJP today,” West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Ishrat, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, had joined the BJP last week, with the party felicitating her for fighting against the practice. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice.

The controversial practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22 last year. Along with Nazia, around 150 Muslim women joined the saffron party.