Triple Talaq bill: Shayara Bano to continue her fight for women rights

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

Ahead of the tabling of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 in the Parliament, Shayara Bano, the petitioner who had filed a plea in Supreme Cpourt to ban Triple Talaq said that she will continue her fight for women rights. Speaking to ANI, Shayara Bano said, “After triple talaq I feel even ill practices like polygamy and nikah halala should be banned in our society. The way in which women are tortured in the name of these ill-practices should be stopped.”

“I will once again file petition to ‘ban polygamy’ and ‘nikah halala’ in the top court,” added Bano Bano further averred that she will continue her fight against ill-practices among the Muslim.

“Similarly like triple talaq I would fight for the banning of ill-practices like polygamy and nikah halala. These types of practices should be abolished from the Indian society for the development of our country,” said Bano. Shayara Bano was given triple ‘talaq’ by her husband soon after she filed a petition in the Supreme Court for a ban on triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala in February 2016.

Following which, thousands of Muslim women across country can together demanding that triple talaq be abolished.

The draft bill says, “Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”. Earlier in August, in a historic judgement the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.