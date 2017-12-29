Triple Talaq Bill: Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Shayara Bano, hails her courage; watch video

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hails Shayara Bano for her courage

After Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill on Thursday, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met a victim Shayara Bano in person and congratulated her for the courage she showed in her fight for dignity and justice. On meeting Bano, Prasad said, “I started my debate (in the Parliament) with your case and your revolution has strengthened the nation. I applaud you for this.” During an event, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that when “I got to know about the Shayra Bano case, I took it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After hearing the case, Modi asked the Law Minister to stand firm with the Triple Talaq victims. Notably, the practice of triple talaq got notice of the incumbent government when 37-year-old Shayara Bano took her case to the Supreme Court.” She called it an “unfair practice” and demanded that it should be abolished. Later, in August, the Supreme Court declared, by a majority of 3:2 that divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims would be “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. While tabling the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, Prasad hailed the bill as historic saying, “We are going to create history. Today is the day to create history.”

I met Shayara Bano yesterday after getting the #TripleTalaqBillPassed in Lok Sabha and congratulated her in person for the courage she showed in her fight for dignity and justice. pic.twitter.com/5EU1hKjn2c — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 29, 2017

As per media reports, Shayara’s marriage of 15 years was dissolved in minutes unilaterally with her husband dispatching a ‘talaqnama’ to her while she was at her parent’s place in Kashipur, Uttarakhand recuperating from an illness. Although Shayara has an MA in Sociology she has never worked. She was always financially dependent on her husband. She has challenged the status quo which allows a man to get away with divorce by giving allowance only during the period of ‘iddat’ (three monthly periods). As of now, Shayara’s case lies pending in the apex court.

The draft bill, officially called Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, says, “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal.” The draft bill also has a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years, and a fine, for violators. After just a day of discussion, the Lok Sabha passed the bill making triple talaq a criminal offence. The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members. The bill will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, possibly on Monday or Tuesday.