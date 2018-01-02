Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee, says CPI leader D Raja

“When it comes to Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to the Select Committee,” he said. (PTI)

CPI leader D. Raja on Tuesday said that the Left wants the Triple Talaq Bill to be referred to the Select Committee and accused the government of “bypassing the committees” on crucial bills. “As far as Left parties are concerned, we want this bill to be referred to the Select Committee. But the BJP-led NDA government is bypassing the committee system,” he said “They are saying ‘don’t send bills to the Standing Committee for closer scrutiny’. When it comes to Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to the Select Committee,” he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 has been listed for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill to criminalise triple talaq was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.