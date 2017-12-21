  3. Triple talaq bill: Modi government likely to table Muslim Women bill today

The Central Government is likely to introduce a bill on triple talaq in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Central Government is likely to introduce a bill on triple talaq in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had, on December 15, said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to make instant triple talaq void and illegal.

The Supreme Court, in August, by a majority of 3:2, had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. Once the law is made to make triple talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and the legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for action to be taken against the husband.

