Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha: Opposition should not join ‘break India’ forces, says Arun Jaitley

The deadlock over the crucial Triple Talaq Bill continued even today as the heated argument marred the debate in the Upper House. The BJP has accused the Congress of stalling the bill in the Rajya Sabha and delaying justice. After Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the government wanted a debate on the bill to quickly ensure its clearance. However, Congress MP Anand Sharma moved a notice demanding that the bill be referred to a select committee for further consideration following which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit out at the opposition for not maintaining a steady stand.

“The whole country is watching that in the other house you supported the bill and in this house, you are trying to derail the bill. The opposition shouldn’t join hands with ‘break India’ forces,” Jaitley said in Parliament. Arun Jaitley addressed the media after the session and slammed the Grand Old Party for being indecisive and divided over the bill. “It is clear that the Congress Party is opposing the Triple Talaq Bill. The support they extended in Lok Sabha was a sham. Today was a golden moment for the House to end the injustice, but because of Congress it could not happen,” said Jaitley. However, Jaitley added that the bill will come up in Parliament tomorrow too.

Earlier today, Arun Jaitley accused the Congress of “double standards” in its stand on the triple talaq bill, saying it was trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party, the Union finance minister also said the government wanted a debate on the bill, which criminalises instant talaq, and its passage with a consensus like the GST bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters. “The Congress is showing double standards. It is trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha,” Kumar quoted Jaitley as saying.

Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad says its unfortunate that the opposition does not want to debate over the issue. “Even yesterday, triple talaq happened in UP. Congress which supported TripleTalaqBill in Lok Sabha, took a completely divergent view in Rajya Sabha. They supported it in LS in compulsion since they were less in no. Let the country know Congress’ hypocrisy & double standard,” said Prasad.