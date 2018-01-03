Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha: On crucial day, BJP top brass holds Parliamentary Meet

On the crucial day in the Parliament when the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed, the BJP top brass is holding the party’s Parliamentary meet.

On the crucial day in the Parliament when the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed, the BJP top brass is holding the party’s Parliamentary meet. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived shortly for the meet as well. BJP Parliamentary Board meeting will discuss Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017. The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, according to the list of business of the Upper House. The Lok Sabha has already cleared the ‘Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill. BJP has meanwhile issued a three line whip for all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to remain present in the Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government yesterday urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in

the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments. Parliament winter session, the 21-day-long winter session of Parliament, which commenced from December 15, 2017 will conclude on January 5. It will have 14 settings. Several crucial bills are set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the House took up all the 10 listed and one additional Zero Hour submissions. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Lok Sabha also sent a contentious bill, which seeks to overhaul medical education and replace the Medical Council of India, to a standing committee and asked it to submit its report before the budget session.